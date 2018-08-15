

CTV Regina





Moose Jaw city council has dissolved the board of directors responsible for Mosaic Place and the Yara Centre.

Council made the decision to dissolve the Downtown Facility and Fieldhouse Board at a special council meeting on Wednesday night.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie said in a written statement. “However, the board had to be dissolved due to the potential conflict of interest and perceived influence on a current DFFH personnel investigation.”

The bylaw passed unanimously.