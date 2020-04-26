MOOSE JAW -- Fire crews in Moose Jaw worked to contain a grass fire on the southwest side of the city on Sunday afternoon.

Moose Jaw police described the fire as “large”, and asked members of the public to avoid 24 Avenue as well as the Brittania Road area.

This fire is the second on Sunday afternoon, as crews contained a blaze in the CP rail yard, just east of the Ninth Avenue bridge south of High Street.

The City of Moose Jaw says it will provide updates as information becomes available.