REGINA -- No one was injured in a house fire in Moose Jaw that left $85,000 in damages.

Moose Jaw police and fire responded to the blaze at around 3:20 p.m. on Friday in the 900 block of Caribou St. W.

Smoke was seen coming from the home.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.