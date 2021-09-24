REGINA -- A Moose Jaw man is celebrating after winning $1 million on a LOTTO 6/49 ticket.

Wayne Gramracy purchased the winning ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart located at 428 Lillooet St. West in Moose Jaw on Sept. 10. The ticket was an exact match to the Sept. 11 guaranteed prize draw number.

“At first, I couldn’t count all the zeroes,” Gramracy said. “I had to scan the ticket maybe five or six times before I could count them all.”

He said he wants to purchase a new truck with his winnings, along with putting some money into investments.

“The rest is spending money,” he said.