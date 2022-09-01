Moose Jaw man charged after alleged physical assault on minor: police

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a man following an alleged physical assault on a 12-year-old boy in Moose Jaw.

The Moose Jaw Police Service said it received a report of an adult man physically contacting a boy at a city recreational facility, in a news release.

Following investigation into the man’s identity, an arrest warrant was issued for a 58-year-old Moose Jaw man for physical assault.

The suspect turned himself into police on Thursday. He was released under numerous conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Moose Jaw on Oct. 31, 2022.

Police said no further details would be released about the incident, due to it involving a young person.