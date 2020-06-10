REGINA -- A Moose Jaw man has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Moose Jaw Police say a man was being investigated for other criminal offences, when computers laptops and other devices were seized from his residence.

Working with the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit, police discovered child pornography on the devices.

As a result, 35-year-old Matthew Charles Gray has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Gray will appear in Provincial Court on July 6.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.