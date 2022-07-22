A Moose Jaw man is charged with possession of child pornography and could be facing more charges during investigation.

The Moose Jaw Police Service and the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit investigated an allegation that Nolan Conway had been communicating with a child online earlier this year, according to a release from the Regina Police Service.

Officers conducted a search warrant at Conway’s residence where they seized his electronic devices and hard drives as evidence.

He has been given conditions to attend court and to not have any communication with anyone under 16-years-old while the investigation takes place.

Additional charges are pending on results of the examination of his electronic devices.