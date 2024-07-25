Moose Jaw man charged with trafficking guns, lying to officers

Police in Moose Jaw have laid charges following a more than year-long investigation involving firearms trafficking in the city.

On April 15, 2023, officers in Moose Jaw arrested a suspect for possessing methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking as well as unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Police said they recovered a handgun with its serial number removed. This discovery kicked off an investigation which led to Moose Jaw police identifying the owner of the gun.

On April 17, the weapon’s owner reported to police that a break-in took place two days prior and multiple guns were stolen – including the one officers recovered.

Following this incident, the service’s Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) launched a lengthy investigation into suspected firearm trafficking, which included the execution of seven different warrants and production orders.

Officers came to the conclusion that the gun’s owner was involved in the trafficking.

On July 24, police arrested the 35-year-old from Moose Jaw.

He faces two counts of trafficking a restricted firearm, as well as one count each of trafficking a non-restricted firearm, trafficking a prohibited device, and making a false police report regarding the theft of firearms.

The accused will make his first appearance in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Sept. 30.