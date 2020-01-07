MOOSE JAW -- A Moose Jaw man has set up a pet food bank for anyone struggling to feed their animal.

Clayton Finnell came up with the idea after he felt there was a need in the community

"No one really takes care of them for right now. We take care of people with the food bank and children and we have a lot of lunch programs, hunger Moose Jaw does a great lunch program here, but there was nothing for your pet. And pets are family," Moose Jaw Pet Food Bank President Clayton Finnell said.

The pet food bank started on January 1, 2019 and is committed to helping anyone who is struggling to feed their animal.

Three locations joined on as collection centres on Monday -- The Wandering Market, DDK Pets N Points, and Families For Change.

"We have 17,000 square feet, 9,000 of it is warehouse space, so we want to do more than just provide local food for people. It's all about community and helping out where we can,” The Wandering Market Owner Nadine Lee said.

Currently Finnell picks up the donations from the collection centres and delivers them to anyone in need. But he plans to have eight homes in the city eventually acting as pick up spots.

"Some people think you should get rid of your pet if you can’t afford it but if you're going through a small tough time, why would you get rid of a dog that you've had for ten years," Finnell said.

Finnell has a goal of collecting 100 bags of cat food and cat litter. He doesn't want to collect too many donations, because he's not trying to replace groups like the Humane Society or the Stray Cat Rescue and Protection Society's. Instead, he just wants to make sure every pet gets fed,

Finnell adds four different people have reached out to him asking for advice on how to set something similar up in their areas.

“This idea, it grows, it’s like a lovely disease. What happened was is a bunch of people are asking me how to open up their own in their own town,” Finnell said.