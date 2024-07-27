REGINA
Regina

    • Moose Jaw man suffers apparent stab wounds, 1 man charged

    A Moose Jaw Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) A Moose Jaw Police Service cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in Moose Jaw on Friday.

    Officers responded to a report of a man suffering from stab wounds around 6:37 p.m., according to a release from the Moose Jaw Police Service. 

    Police located the victim, who was transported to hospital with serious injuries. A 21-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated assault.

    He will make his first court appearance on Monday.

    Police said the victim and accused were known to each other. 

