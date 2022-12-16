Moose Jaw man wanted for alleged sexual offences involving children

Moose Jaw police are searching for a 40-year-old man wanted for numerous alleged sexual offences involving children.

Police said Nolan Conway, of Moose Jaw, is wanted on two counts of making child pornography, two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual exploitation.

According to Moose Jaw police, an investigation began in February 2022. Police searched Conway’s residence in Moose Jaw last April that led to the seizure of several electronic devices.

At the time, Conway was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. Police said after examining the seized devices, the eight additional charges were issued.