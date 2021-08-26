Advertisement
Moose Jaw plaque commemorates last Commonwealth soldier killed in WWI
Private George Price was killed in action at 10:58 a.m. on November 11, 1918, two minutes before the ceasefire ended the war. This plaque will honour Price at Crescent Park in Moose Jaw. (Cole Davenport/CTV Regina)
Share:
MOOSE JAW -- A plaque has been dedicated in Moose Jaw to the last Commonwealth soldier killed during the First World War.
The plaque will be installed on a rock in Crescent Park in memory of Private George Price, a soldier born in Nova Scotia who made his way to the prairies as a young man. He enlisted in Moose Jaw in October 1917 before heading overseas to join the war effort.
After a few months fighting, Price was killed by a German sniper at 10:58 A.M. on November 11, 1918, only two minutes before the ceasefire that ended the war.
The plaque was commissioned by the Friends of the Forces Fellowship.
More to come...