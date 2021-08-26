MOOSE JAW -- A plaque has been dedicated in Moose Jaw to the last Commonwealth soldier killed during the First World War.

The plaque will be installed on a rock in Crescent Park in memory of Private George Price, a soldier born in Nova Scotia who made his way to the prairies as a young man. He enlisted in Moose Jaw in October 1917 before heading overseas to join the war effort.

After a few months fighting, Price was killed by a German sniper at 10:58 A.M. on November 11, 1918, only two minutes before the ceasefire that ended the war.

The plaque was commissioned by the Friends of the Forces Fellowship.

