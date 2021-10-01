REGINA -- The Moose Jaw Police Service and Fire Department responded to three fire calls over the course of four hours on Thursday night.

According to a release, the first call came in just after midnight after a garbage can fire spread to a business in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest.

Police said the second call came at 3:50 a.m. for a camper trailer on fire in the 1300 block of Spadina Street. The third call came just nine minutes later for a garage fire in the 900 block of Iroquois Street West. Police said the garage was fully engulfed and the fire had spread to the neighbouring garage.

All three fires are considered suspicious and resulted in damages estimated at $60,000.

Moose Jaw police say they are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers or the Moose Jaw Police Service.