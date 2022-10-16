Moose Jaw police arrest two men after early morning break-in
An incident surrounding a break and enter in Moose Jaw on Saturday led to multiple arrests according to police.
Members of the Moose Jaw Police Service responded to a report of a break and enter into a business on the east side of the city just after 12 a.m. on Oct. 15, a police news release said.
Police surrounded the business, located on the 1200 block of Athabasca Street East. Two men were seen fleeing the business as officers arrived, police said.
The two suspects were eventually found and arrested nearby with the help of an MJ police canine unit.
One of the suspects was treated by EMS for minor injuries according to the release.
A 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Moose Jaw, are facing a combined six charges in connection with the break and enter incident.
The charges include break and enter, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property.
Both of the accused have been remanded in custody, according to MJ police.
The two accused will make their first court appearances on Monday, Oct. 17.
