Moose Jaw police asking for help after street signs vandalized and stolen

    Several street signs were found scattered in Elks Field in Moose Jaw. (Courtesy: City of Moose Jaw)

    Moose Jaw police are asking the public for help after street signs were vandalized and stolen.

    The city received a notification on Boxing Day that several signs from the northwest area were found scattered in Elks Field, according to a release from the City of Moose Jaw.

    When crews arrived to get the signs, only two were remaining.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Moose Jaw Police.

