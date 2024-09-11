Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa to retire in 2025

Chief Rick Bourassa, who has led the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) since 2013, will retire in 2025.

Bourassa’s retirement will end his 45-year-career in law enforcement in Saskatchewan. He served with the Regina Police Service (RPS) for 31 years and worked briefly with the provincial government prior to becoming chief.

“It is with mixed emotions that I make this decision to retire,” Bourassa said in the announcement.

“I have been grateful to have been in policing for so many years, to have worked with so many exceptional people, and to have been welcomed by the amazing community of Moose Jaw. After a lengthy career, it is time to move into the next chapter of life and whatever that may hold.”

Over the course of his career, Bourassa served as the president of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, as well as the board of directors for the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

He also served as a board member and committee chair with Criminal Intelligence Services Saskatchewan.

A new board of police commissioners is set to be appointed in January. At that time, Bourassa will provide an official retirement date.

Prior to then, city councillor Crystal Forese says Moose Jaw’s Board of Police Commissioners will be hard at work finding the city’s next police chief.

“The skillset required for this role extends beyond policing expertise to include strengths in community building, communication, and public engagement,” she said in the announcement.

“This is a critical position, and we are committed to finding a leader who will continue to build on Chief Bourassa's legacy while fostering trust, support, and collaboration within our community."