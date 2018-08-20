

A man who was murdered in Moose Jaw on Friday has been identified as 21-year-old Tyrus Ayerst.

The Moose Jaw police say Ayerst suffered a fatal wound after being shot at during a break-and-enter at a residence in the northwest part of the city.

Sherwyn Pelletier, 20, and Thomas Redsky McNab, 24, both face several charges including second-degree murder in Ayerst's death.

Both men are set to appear in court on Monday.