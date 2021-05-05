Advertisement
Moose Jaw police investigating fatal collision Wednesday afternoon
Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021 6:34PM CST
File photo (Moose Jaw Police Service)
REGINA -- The Moose Jaw Police Service is investigating a collision between a semi and pickup truck that left one person dead.
Police say the collision occurred just before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Main Street North and the North Service Road.
The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene, while the demi driver sustained minor injuries, according to police.
Police continue to investigate to determine the cause of the collision