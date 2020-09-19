MOOSE JAW -- A Moose Jaw home was damaged in a fire late on Friday evening.

The Moose Jaw Police Service said it responded to a house in the 1400 block of 9 Ave. NE. When crews arrived on scene, they said the residence was engulfed in flames.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire but some nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution.

The Moose Jaw Fire Department arrived on scene and were able to contain the fire. No other buildings were affected.

Police said the people who were evacuated returned home shortly after.

Moose Jaw police is investigating the blaze.