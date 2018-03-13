Moose Jaw police investigating suspicious death
Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018
The Moose Jaw Police Service is investigating a suspicious death on Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Third Avenue Northeast around 1:20 a.m. for reports of an injured man. Police and EMS found an injured 20-year-old man. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say they are treating the death as suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.