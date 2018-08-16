

Moose Jaw police are looking for suspects in three sexual assault cases that occurred in the past year.

Police say they’ve received reports of three sexual assaults with similar circumstances since June. The first assault happened and was reported in June. The second occurred and was reported last weekend. The third assault happened in August of 2017, and was reported over the weekend.

Police say the assaults all involved a woman walking alone. In each case, a man approached the woman in a vehicle. According to police, the three assaults involved women between 17 and 30 years old, and happened between 1 and 4 a.m. near downtown.

Police say that while the incidents are similar, there is not yet conclusive evidence that the suspects are the same person.

The person is described as a white man between 30 and 50 years old with brown hair. He is between 5’10” to 6’ tall with an average build. Police say they are still working with witnesses to get an accurate description and the suspect and the vehicle in each case.

Anyone with information or a similar case to report is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.