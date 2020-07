REGINA -- The Moose Jaw Police Service is searching for the owner of a missing Saskatchewan Roughriders Championship ring.

If you are missing a Saskatchewan Roughriders Grey Cup Championship ring please contact Cst. Rice @ 306-694-7688 to identify it. pic.twitter.com/WNdDdF9agg — Moose Jaw Police (@MJPolice) July 21, 2020

The police service took to Twitter on Tuesday morning, asking whoever is missing the ring to contact the service.