Moose Jaw police seize $42K of cocaine in weekend bust
Published Monday, February 8, 2021 11:27AM CST Last Updated Monday, February 8, 2021 1:10PM CST
REGINA -- The Moose Jaw Police Service seized 15 ounces of cocaine – worth $42,000 – and more than $83,000 in cash after executing a search warrant on Saturday.
Police carried out the warrant at a home in South Hill. A 38-year-old Moose Jaw man has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and proceeds of crime over $5,000.