

CTV Regina





The Moose Jaw Police Service fired two civilian employees on Thursday after investigations into complaints that police information records had been inappropriately accessed.

After receiving the complaints earlier this year, investigations were carried out, according to a police release.

It was found that one employee had accessed a number of police records without proper authority and for non-work related reasons. The second employee had inappropriately accessed police records and disclosed the information to unauthorized people.

Police are in the process of notifying everyone whose information was accessed inappropriately, the release said.