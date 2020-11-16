REGINA -- The Moose Jaw Police Service will be apologizing tomorrow to the LGBTQ2S community in the city.

Police said on Monday that it will be working with Moose Jaw Pride to help improve relationships and increase safety for everyone in the community.

Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa will be delivering the public apology, and a representative from Moose Jaw Pride will be responding.

The apology comes after an incident in September where a transgender youth was assaulted in the city.

Police have since charged one youth with assault and assault with a weapon. A second youth has also been charged with assault.

The apology will be streamed tomorrow at 10 a.m. here.