Moose Jaw police warn of Facebook scam regarding rental units, items for sale

Police in Moose Jaw say they’ve been made aware of alleged fraudulent activity on Facebook in recent weeks involving rental units and items said to be for sale.

According to a news release from Moose Jaw police, the scammer will ask for a cash deposit in advance via an e-transfer in order to secure an item being sold or a rental unit that was available.

Moose Jaw police said they are cautioning residents to verify the recipient, rental unit and any items for sale before making any payments.

“Never rush into a decision, always check with someone trusted first before taking any action. If the offer appears too good to be true, it likely is. Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” Moose Jaw police said in the release.

Police are also reminding people to never provide their social insurance number (SIN), credit card numbers or any other personal information to unreliable sources.

Moose Jaw police are asking anyone who believes they are the victim of a scam that originated locally to contact them.