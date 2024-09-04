Moose Jaw police warn of STARS Lottery phone scam

Police in Moose Jaw say a scammer is once again pretending to be from the STARS Air Ambulance Lottery in hopes of defrauding people in the city of their money.

According to a Moose Jaw police news release the scammer will call someone and tell them they represent STARS and that they have won a new vehicle or a cash prize ranging from $30,000 to $350,000.

Police say after that the fraudster will ask for the person to send a payment in order to claim their prize.

The fraudster has also asked for the payment to be via gift cards in some instances, police said.

“You will never be asked to send money to claim any lottery prize. If you are being asked to send a cheque, money order, or payment of any kind to claim your lottery prize, it is a scam. Hang up the phone or delete the email immediately. If you become suspicious, check with STARS directly to verify if you are a winner and if the lottery is legitimate,” Moose Jaw police said in the release.

People are also reminded to not provide access codes to gift cards and to never give out personal information such as a social insurance number or banking details over the phone.

If you or someone you know is the victim of a scam Moose Jaw police ask that you contact them or Crime Stoppers.