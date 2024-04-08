REGINA
Regina

    • Moose Jaw RCMP confirm two killed in Highway 2 crash

    The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    Two people are dead following a serious two vehicle collision last week that occurred on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw.

    RCMP said it initially received word of a two vehicle crash on Highway 2 at around 6:15 a.m. on April 5.

    The crash occurred approximately 30 kilometres north of the city – near Sandy Point, a news release said.

    The driver and sole occupant of one car as well as a passenger of the second vehicle were declared dead at the scene by EMS. They were identified as a 56-year-old man from Fort McMurray, Alta. and a 52-year-old woman from India.

    Both families have been notified, according to RCMP. The victims' names were not released. 

    The driver and two other passengers of the second vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

    Highway 2 was closed following the collision but reopened at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

    Moose Jaw RCMP continue to investigate the crash with the assistance of a collision reconstructionist.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Watch the solar eclipse live here

    Millions of people in Canada will have the chance to witness a rare total solar eclipse today. You can watch it all live here.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News