Moose Jaw RCMP confirm two killed in Highway 2 crash

Two people are dead following a serious two vehicle collision last week that occurred on Highway 2 north of Moose Jaw.

RCMP said it initially received word of a two vehicle crash on Highway 2 at around 6:15 a.m. on April 5.

The crash occurred approximately 30 kilometres north of the city – near Sandy Point, a news release said.

The driver and sole occupant of one car as well as a passenger of the second vehicle were declared dead at the scene by EMS. They were identified as a 56-year-old man from Fort McMurray, Alta. and a 52-year-old woman from India.

Both families have been notified, according to RCMP. The victims' names were not released.

The driver and two other passengers of the second vehicle were taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Highway 2 was closed following the collision but reopened at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Moose Jaw RCMP continue to investigate the crash with the assistance of a collision reconstructionist.