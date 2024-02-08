Moose Jaw RCMP responding to semi collisions on Highway 1

RCMP officers from Moose Jaw and Morse are currently on the scene of multiple crashed semis on Highway 1.

According to a news release, the collisions occurred 15-20 kilometres west of the village of Mortlach, Sask.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area for the time being and use caution when travelling today due to icy and slippery conditions across the province.

Mortlach is located 113 kilometres west of Regina.