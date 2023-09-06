Moose Jaw residents asked to give opinion on city’s police service

A University of Regina community perceptions survey will give residents of Moose Jaw the opportunity to share their thoughts on the city’s police service.

The survey will be conducted by the Prairie Research Associates (PRA), and will be performed using a phone survey system, a news release from Moose Jaw police said.

Moose Jaw police said the last community survey was in 2019 and saw more than 8,000 numbers called.

Calls began going out for 2023’s survey on Wednesday, Moose Jaw police said.

The results are expected to be released at a later date following the completion of the survey.