MOOSE JAW -- A Moose Jaw school staff member is waiting for results of a test for COVID-19.

Prairie South Schools said it's taking a "precautionary stance," the school board said in a news release.

"After feeling ill and being away from school, the staff member contacted HealthLine and went for a COVID-19 test," Tony Baldwin, Director of Education, said. "The staff member is doing well and is self-isolating until the results of the tests are known."

The school board says it's implementing parts of its pandemic preparedness plan.

"Although the test results for our staff members are unknown, on the recommendations of Public Health, we are implementing elements of our response plan related to cleaning routines and self-monitoring," Baldwin added.

Staff and parents at the school where the staff member worked have been notified.

"While the spread of the COVID-19 virus will be a challenge for schools and school divisions, it makes it much easier when people follow the correct process," Baldwin said.