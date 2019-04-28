

The Cosmo Senior Citizen’s Centre and the Eaton Activity Centre are in financial trouble.

Both spaces, rich in history, are prime locations for Moose Jaw’s senior citizens to get in some social time with events likes dances, cards and pickleball.

A town hall was held in Moose Jaw on Sunday to discuss the future of the centres.

"We want to get the support from the community, we want some ideas on what we can do to keep our centres open," Elain Parsons with the Eaton Activity Centre said.

Patrons and centre staff believe that if memories and good times could pay the bills, both Moose Jaw seniors centres would be on a roll.

When the government cut funds to the Eaton Activity Centre in 1993, they had to dip into their savings reserve. Since, the Cosmo Senior Centre has also had to dip into their savings, and now both centres are nearly run dry.

"We either have to have some money from somebody, or we need to have a lot more people taking part in activities,” Bill Smith, President of Cosmo Senior Centre said.

"If we don't get some funding, we're going to have to close because the reserves aren't going to hold us much longer," Parsons said.

Different solutions were discussed at the town hall, from amalgamating to both becoming one charitable foundation.

Organizers said they'll likely approach city hall to see if the City of Moose Jaw can help them survive.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Stefanie Davis.