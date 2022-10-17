Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Yorkton added to U of R COVID-19 wastewater analysis report

The University of Regina (Uof R) will now be conducting COVID-19 wastewater analysis for Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Yorkton.

The reports will be weekly and similar to the ones released every Monday for Regina.

In Regina, levels have once again increased compared to the last update and remain high, according to the latest analysis.

In Moose Jaw, current viral levels remain stable and moderate, but preliminary results point to a significant increase in the next reporting period, latest analysis said.

Viral levels in wastewater in Swift Current and Yorkton are currently moderately high.