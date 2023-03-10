Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, four players done for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
In addition, Warriors head coach Mark O’Leary and general manager (GM) Jason Ripplinger have been suspended for five games. The team has also been fined a total of $25,000.
The four players, Connor Ungar, Max Wanner, Lynden Lakovic, and Marek Howell were suspended in February after an off-ice incident while on a road trip in Edmonton.
Edmonton police told CTV News the incident was believed to be non-criminal in nature and therefore would not comment any further on the matter.
“Though the conduct of the players was not found to be criminal in nature, the conduct was determined to be a violation of team and league rules including the WHL Standard of Conduct policies, as outlined in the WHL Personal Conduct Policy,” a news release from the WHL said.
O’Leary and Ripplinger are subject to discipline because they did not provide proper oversight and supervision required to ensure a safe and positive environment for players while travelling, the league said.
The four suspended players will have to complete further personal conduct and respect training before being eligible to return to play, the WHL said.
The WHL said that out of respect for all parties involved, no further comment on the matter will be provided.
TEAM STATEMENT
The Moose Jaw Warriors released a statement following the announcement on Friday that said the team accepts the sanctions imposed by the WHL.
“The Warriors take full responsibility for the violations of team and league rules, and cooperated fully with the WHL investigation into this matter,” the statement read.
The Warriors also said it is fully committed to learning from the incident, adding necessary steps will be taken to improve "security" moving forward.
“Our organization will continue to support all of our players throughout this process,” the team said.
The Warriors said it would not provide further details or comment on the matter out of respect for the privacy of the parties involved.
The Warriors are currently fourth in the eastern conference with a (36-22-0-3) record with seven games left in the regular season.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government is giving the thumbs up to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations.
FULL STATEMENT | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown issues rare statement; denies Arizona altercation allegations
Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown spoke out Friday, a rarity for a member of Canada's highest court, about an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council.
Freeland facing calls to prioritize economic growth as budget date confirmed
The 2023 federal budget will be presented on Tuesday, March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday, with stakeholders calling for the massive fiscal document to include a plan to promote economic growth.
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
Newly discovered asteroid could hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046: NASA
NASA says it’s tracking a newly discovered asteroid that could potentially collide with Earth in 2046.
Fraudster red flags: How businesses can look out for scams, protect customers
Many Canadians are subjected to fraud and scams each year, the most common being credit card fraud, and to coincide with Fraud Awareness Month in March, CTVNews.ca takes a look at some of the red flags for individuals and businesses.
Veterans Affairs report confirms 4 inappropriate cases where MAID raised with veterans; other allegations 'unfounded'
An investigation by Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed a now-former employee had inappropriate conversations with four veterans about seeking medical assistance in dying, while all other allegations were determined to be 'unfounded.'
COVID-19 'steady' in Canada and hospitalizations have stabilized, Tam says
Saturday marks three years since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, and Canada'a chief public health officer says the virus has reached a relatively steady state in this country.
Pacifier and baby bottle toys recalled by Health Canada, following death of U.S. child
Pacifier and baby bottle accessories are part of a toy recall due to a choking hazard, according to a consumer product notice issued by Health Canada.
Saskatoon
-
Report says Saskatoon city budget pressures will be 'coming to a head' next year
The financial pressures at city hall are continuing to mount, according to a new report from city administration outlining the current and future fiscal situation.
-
How a U of S Huskies shirt landed in an SNL sketch
Many in Saskatchewan were pleasantly surprised to see a character in a Saturday Night Live sketch wearing a shirt bearing the University of Saskatchewan Huskies logo and were curious how it ended up there.
-
Man allegedly assaulted after grocery shopping: Saskatoon police
A man who allegedly assaulted another man who had been grocery shopping was arrested by Saskatoon police.
Winnipeg
-
Letter signed by 45 doctors says patient safety at Winnipeg hospital 'severely compromised'
Doctors at Winnipeg’s Grace Hospital have written a letter to Manitoba’s health minister, sounding an alarm on staffing shortages.
-
City crews ready to deal with forecasted snowfall
Winnipeg city crews are on standby as southern Manitoba braces for snowfall.
-
Winnipeg police investigating suspicious death at Main Street building
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found in a Main Street building by paramedics.
Calgary
-
Trans Mountain pipeline construction costs balloon again, this time to $30.9B
The federal Crown corporation that owns the pipeline says the ballooning costs are due to a number of factors, including inflation and supply chain challenges, flooding in B.C. and unexpected major archeological discoveries along the route.
-
Ottawa greenlights WestJet's takeover of Sunwing
The federal government is giving the thumbs up to WestJet Airlines' takeover of Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations.
-
Calgary's unemployment rate is now the highest in Canada
Though unemployment rates throughout Alberta remained little changed last month, Calgary now has the dubious honour of being the city with the highest jobless numbers in all of Canada.
Edmonton
-
Moose Jaw Warriors head coach and GM suspended, four players done for season following Edmonton incident
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended since February will remain off the ice for the remainder of the Western Hockey League (WHL) regular season, a news release from the league said on Friday.
-
$450K worth of cocaine, fentanyl and more seized by police in Edmonton
Police say they have thrown a wrench in a "sophisticated" drug-trafficking operation in Alberta's capital city.
-
Boy, 5, killed in dog attack on Alberta First Nation
A five-year-old boy is dead after a dog attack on a First Nation in northern Alberta. He is believed to have been attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon on Whitefish First Nation, nearly 400 kilometres north of Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Cops likely stole thousands in cash from Toronto man during drug bust, judge finds
The court case for a man accused of drug trafficking has been tossed out after an Ontario judge found it "reasonable" to believe that Toronto police stole approximately $6,000 in cash seized while executing a warrant at the man's apartment.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Ontario storm brings 'near white-out' conditions to parts of the GTA
The official start to spring may be only 10 days away, but winter isn't letting go of southern Ontario just yet.
-
Ontario considering banning TikTok in public schools
Ontario is considering banning TikTok in public schools, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce says.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa airport braces for March Break travel rush
Travellers at the Ottawa airport are being advised to pack their patience this March Break.
-
OC Transpo head a top candidate for Massachusetts transit job, U.S. media report says
Renee Amilcar arrived at OC Transpo in October 2021, succeeding John Manconi as head of Ottawa's transportation system.
-
Police searching for tankless water heaters stolen from homes before Orleans explosion
Ottawa police are trying to locate two tankless water heaters that were stolen from homes involved in the Orléans explosion last month.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver proclaims March 11 ‘Smokey D. Day’ in honour of DTES graffiti artist’s 25+ years of community service
A locally renowned graffiti artist living in the Downtown Eastside will celebrate an extra-special birthday on Saturday, after the City of Vancouver proclaimed March 11, 2023 as “Smokey D. Day.”
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | COVID-19 vaccine mandate for B.C. government workers ending April 3
The B.C. government is ending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for many provincial employees.
-
YVR officials believe better staffing levels, communication should improve travel during busy March break
A brief early morning rush saw long lines fill the international terminal at the Vancouver airport Friday, followed by several hours of seemingly stress-free travel.
Montreal
-
'This is about pride:' Peladeau purchases Montreal Alouettes from CFL
For Pierre Karl Peladeau, acquiring the Montreal Alouettes is not a business transaction but a labour of love. The Montreal native, who is reportedly worth US$1.9 billion, reached a deal to buy the Canadian Football League team from the league on Friday.
-
Wheelchair user beaten, robbed while using Montreal metro station elevator
A man who uses a wheelchair says he was badly beaten and robbed while trying to board an elevator at the Berri-UQAM metro station in downtown Montreal last Friday. The attack has left Alexandre Vallerand, 29, shaken and afraid to ride the metro alone.
-
Fake Montreal music festival advertising $600 tickets online
Want to see Harry Styles, Doja Cat and SZA in Montreal this summer? Don't hold your breath. The so-called 'Festival Aurora' is not what it claims to be, various sources confirmed to CTV News Friday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island restaurants opening amid troubled times
The kitchen of Victoria's Ugly Duckling Dining and Provisions restaurant hums like a well oiled machine, even though it's only been open for a month.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | COVID-19 vaccine mandate for B.C. government workers ending April 3
The B.C. government is ending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for many provincial employees.
-
B.C. extends deadline for businesses wanting to make patios permanent
Restaurants, bars and other businesses that are hoping to make their new outdoor patios permanent have been given more time to apply for authorization, the province announced Friday.
Atlantic
-
Clocks move forward Sunday; nor'easter to watch for next week
A weekend with generally fair March weather is in store for the Maritimes ahead of a nor’easter that is likely to have some impact on the region.
-
Tempers flare as CBRM council debates whether to return housing money to Ottawa
A capacity crowd attended Cape Breton Regional Municipality council chambers on Friday to discuss what to do with $5 million for affordable housing.
-
Canada’s best university basketball teams compete in Halifax for national championships
This weekend marks the return of the U Sports Final 8 basketball championship for the first time since 2019.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert explains how murder suspect’s DNA could have gotten on Sweeney’s fingernails
A forensic biologist with the Centre of Forensic Sciences testified Friday that physical contact is the most likely way that Robert Steven Wright’s DNA was found on Renee Sweeney’s fingernails.
-
Ontario students will have to take a new course to graduate. Here’s what you need to know
Ontario students will soon have to take a technology or a trade credit in order to graduate.
-
Northern Ont. police cleared in arrest where suspect broke his ankle
An officer with the Timmins Police Service has been cleared in a case where a suspect broke his ankle during an arrest last month at a local coffee shop.
Kitchener
-
Police say relay and reprogramming thefts are on the rise in Waterloo region, here are the most-targeted vehicles
Police believe tech-savvy thieves are behind the theft of two vehicles from Cambridge this week.
-
Police investigating shooting in Brantford
Police are appealing for information after a man was found with a single gunshot wound in Brantford.
-
No injuries after pair of collisions on Hwy 24 west of Brantford
Police have reopened Highway 24 south of Paris, Ont. after a pair of collisions.