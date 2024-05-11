Moose Jaw Warriors look ahead to Game 2 after securing win on Friday

The Moose Jaw Warriors are looking ahead to Game 2 in the WHL Championship Series on Saturday after securing a win against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday.

In a close game, the Warriors came out ahead 3-2, with Matthew Savoie, Denton Mateychuk, and Atley Calvert each nabbing a goal.

The Warriors and Winterhawks will meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore.

The puck drop is set for 8 p.m. Saskatchewan time.