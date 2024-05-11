REGINA
Regina

    • Moose Jaw Warriors look ahead to Game 2 after securing win on Friday

    The Moose Jaw Warriors emblem can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) The Moose Jaw Warriors emblem can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    The Moose Jaw Warriors are looking ahead to Game 2 in the WHL Championship Series on Saturday after securing a win against the Portland Winterhawks on Friday.

    In a close game, the Warriors came out ahead 3-2, with Matthew Savoie, Denton Mateychuk, and Atley Calvert each nabbing a goal.

    The Warriors and Winterhawks will meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore.

    The puck drop is set for 8 p.m. Saskatchewan time. 

