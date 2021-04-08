REGINA -- The Moose Jaw Warriors announced Jason Ripplinger as the team's next general manager on Thursday morning.

Ripplinger is being promoted to general manager after serving as the Warriors' assistant GM since 2017.

He previously spent 17 years with the Vancouver Giants, starting as the WHL club’s Head Scout in 2001. He was named the director of player personnel in 2008 and helped build the teams that won the 2006 WHL Championship and 2007 Memorial Cup.

Previous GM Alan Millar stepped down from the post with the Warriors after accepting the position of Director of Player Personnel within Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence, on Feb 23.

