Moose Jaw woman charged with impaired driving after 5 hit and runs in Regina

REGINA -

A Moose Jaw woman is facing numerous charges, including impaired driving, after five hit and runs in Regina, according to police.

The Regina Police Service said officers were sent to 12th Avenue and Rose Street at 7:30 a.m. Friday after a Chrysler allegedly rear-ended a waste disposal truck stopped at a red light.

In a statement, police said officers were not able to wake the driver of the Chrysler by banging on the window, so they broke the back window. Once the driver was alert, she would not get out of the vehicle or turn it off. She allegedly tried to drive forward, then reversed into a police car and a City of Regina truck before she fled the scene.

Police said they got a call about the same vehicle hitting a parked car in the 1800 block of Smith St. a short while later. A police supervisor pulled up behind the Chrysler, with the police lights on, but the driver allegedly reversed and hit the police vehicle before the officer could get out of the car, according to RPS.

A canine unit vehicle followed the Chrysler until a spike belt was deployed. Police said the vehicle kept driving until it stopped in the 2100 block of Retallack St. and the driver was taken into custody.

A 29-year-old Moose Jaw woman is facing five hit and run charges, two charges of evading police and impaired driving. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Nov. 21.