REGINA -- The City of Moose Jaw says several businesses have been affected by a water main break on Monday morning.

The City says extremely cold temperatures have made repairing the line challenging. Water has flowed into the sewer system, affecting properties in the 500 to 1000 blocks between Caribou Street and Fairford Street.

Crews were working to repair the leak.

Moose Jaw's William Grayson School posted on its website on Tuesday morning that the school hasn’t had running water since Monday.

"No running water again [Tuesday] so water is brought in by pails to flush toilets and use in sinks on our main floor and bottled drinking water is brought in for everyone on each floor," the post said.

The school also says the gym won't be used while water isn’t working.