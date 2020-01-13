Moose Jaw working to fix water main break affecting several businesses
Published Monday, January 13, 2020 2:13PM CST
REGINA -- The City of Moose Jaw says several businesses have been affected by a water main break on Monday morning.
The City says extremely cold temperatures have made repairing the line challenging. Water has flowed into the sewer system, affecting properties in the 500 to 1000 blocks between Caribou Street and Fairford Street.
Crews were working to repair the break as of Monday afternoon.