REGINA -- Residents of a north Regina neighbourhood woke up to an interesting sight on Thursday morning when a pair of moose were spotted on a residential road.

According to Regina police, officers were called around 8:50 a.m. to assist with the situation. A spokesperson for RPS said it’s believed the pair of moose were a mother and calf.

A resident told CTV News Regina that she spotted the moose near Coldwell Road and McLean Street in Regent Park.

Regina police arrived to assist with traffic control and give aid to the Ministry of the Environment who attended to tranqualize and relocate the pair.

RPS said the “sleepy moose mom and baby were transported to a point about 15 minutes out of the city.”