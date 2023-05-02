More charges laid in connection to 2022 murder of 16-year-old boy: Sask. RCMP

Two more people were charged in connection to the 2022 murder of a 16-year-old boy on Cote First Nation, RCMP say.

According to a news release, on April 19, investigators from Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes arrested Telesphore Wapash, a 21-year-old woman from Keeseekoose First Nation.

A day later, on April 20, police arrested Sarah Kakakaway, a 41-year-old woman from Calgary.

Both woman were charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

The latest arrests bring the total number of people charged in the Nov. 19, 2022 homicide to four.

On Nov. 22, 2022, RCMP arrested 19-year-old Edgar Kakakaway Jr. on second degree murder and assault charges.

Additionally, 41-year-old Edgar Lyle Kakakaway Sr. was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder several days later.

Cote First Nation is located approximately 95 kilometres northeast of Yorkton.