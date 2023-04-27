More family doctors in Sask. considering early retirement: Survey

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Thursday, April 27, 2023

A look at why some groceries are so expensive, what the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers, and documents show the Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates again. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener