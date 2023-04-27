More family doctors in Sask. considering early retirement: Survey
More Saskatchewan family physicians are considering early retirement than three years ago, according to a survey conducted by the Saskatchewan College of Family Physicians.
The survey found that one in five family doctors are considering early retirement. It’s believed that workload pressures are behind the shift.
Dr. Adam Ogieglo, a Saskatoon family doctor, sees it happening.
“They are working doctors that have big patient rosters that are, if not retiring, are on the verge of retiring in the near future,” he said. “The bigger problem I think that needs to be addressed urgently is that there really aren’t very many doctors coming in to fill those big shoes. A lot of the new graduates are interested in doing other work.”
The potential for accelerated retirements is a concern. An estimated 200,000 Saskatchewan residents currently do not have a family doctor. The NDP brought the issue to the legislature on Wednesday.
“What is the minister doing to make sure that everyone across Saskatchewan has access to a family doctor?” NDP MLA Vicki Mowat asked during question period.
The government pointed to recent recruitments.
“In the last 19 months, 170 more doctors have called Saskatchewan home, 69 of them are family doctors,” said Paul Merriman, minister of health.
The government isn’t convinced that the retirements will come to fruition.
“I think the statistic that they used is 20 per cent are considering retirement. That does not mean they are retiring. I think it’s up to that individual when they feel that they have enough money to retire or they want to enjoy their life,” Merriman said.
Many Saskatchewan doctors believe a change is needed in how they are paid, a move away from fee for service.
“If your family doctor always seems like they’re always rushed and trying to rush through appointments, that’s because of this outdated system and so that needs to change. Less and less of the new doctors want to practice in such a model,” Ogieglo said.
Provinces like British Columbia are making a payment shift and are attracting more family doctors. Saskatchewan family physicians would like to sit down with the province to talk about it.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau visits N.Y.C. to build momentum as Canada, U.S. partner on critical minerals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in New York City to pitch America's movers and shakers on the virtues of Canada as a trade and investment partner.
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growth
A new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.
Here's what we know about federal workers pay during the PSAC strike
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the information from the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government on employees' pay during the strike.
Majority of Canadians support PSAC demands for wage premiums, work from home rights: survey
A recent survey shows the majority of Canadians support the PSAC’s demands for better wage premiums and work-from-home rights as more than 155,000 federal workers continue to strike.
'You couldn't get away from it': 1953 Coronation was major topic at Canadian schools
With King Charles III set to be formally crowned on May 6, school boards across the country contacted by The Canadian Press said they had no special plans or dedicated curriculum to mark the occasion -- yet another indication of widening apathy towards the monarchy.
Tucker Carlson emerges on Twitter, doesn't mention Fox News
Tucker Carlson emerged Wednesday, two days after Fox News fired him, with a two-minute, campaign-style monologue that didn't address why he suddenly became unemployed.
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
5 things to know for Thursday, April 27, 2023
A look at why some groceries are so expensive, what the proposed passenger rights changes mean for travellers, and documents show the Bank of Canada considered raising interest rates again. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Liberals propose changes to Canada's sex offender registry in response to Supreme Court decision
The federal government has tabled legislation that, if passed, would make changes to Canada's sex offender registry to specify which categories of sexual offenders have to be added to the national tracking system, while giving judges discretion to exempt those who do not pose a risk of reoffending.
Saskatoon
-
'Scrambling…. rejigging lines', Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic win
The adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
-
A Sask. man injured in a violent arrest has died, family says
A man injured in a violent arrest by Prince Albert police earlier this month has died.
-
'Still my baby': Sask. woman mourns son who died after assault
Mellissa Squair says she was in front of a grocery store with her son Quin three weeks ago when he told her he would take care of her for the rest of her life.
Winnipeg
-
New video shows incident between Khan and Kinew at Manitoba legislature
New video has been shared of an incident between Manitoba cabinet minister Obby Khan and Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew, two weeks after Khan accused Kinew of swearing at him and shoving him at a public event inside the legislature.
-
Winnipeg's Women’s Health Clinic disappointed in North Dakota law banning nearly all abortions
A Winnipeg-based women’s health clinic is speaking out about stricter abortion laws coming to Manitoba’s U.S. neighbours.
-
Manitoba Crown attorneys cite low staffing levels and high workloads in complaint
Manitoba Crown attorneys have filed a grievance with the provincial government, saying that high workloads have left them strained and hard pressed to perform their duties.
Calgary
-
One month later, senior in random transit assault remains in hospital
Jose Alvarez was waiting for the train at Marlborough station around 9:45 a.m. on March 30, on his way to an eye appointment.
-
Former Calgary councillor says new arena deal is 'ten times worse' than previous agreement
The day after unveiling a $1.22 billion plan to overhaul Calgary's Rivers District with a new arena as its anchor, taxpayer groups and even a former councillor are criticizing the deal.
-
Event Centre sets off fireworks between UCP and NDP ahead of writ drop
Danielle Smith toured the Sweet Rhapsody bakery in the southeast Calgary community of Legacy on Wednesday but was pressed with questions about her change of tune when it comes to putting up government money for arenas.
Edmonton
-
Notley won't say if she'll approve or kill Calgary arena deal if elected premier
Alberta's election hasn't officially started yet, but the pre-campaign politicking hit a new high Tuesday when premier and UCP leader Danielle Smith announced $330 million for a Calgary arena project.
-
Alberta man stole more than $160K from his employer: RCMP
A 43-year-old hotel employee in Stettler, Alta. has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $160,000 from his workplace.
-
'Just a genuine guy': Alberta hockey community, friends mourn the loss of Cale Stecyk
A lightning-fast forward and determined leader on the ice – and a happy-go-lucky friend off it – is how 21-year-old Cale Stecyk is being remembered.
Toronto
-
Maple Leafs fans to gather in downtown Toronto for big Game 5
Maple Leafs fans will gather in downtown Toronto tonight, as the team tries to advance to the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs for the first time since 2004.
-
Ontario woman 'shocked' when denied insurance refund after husband dies before vacation
An Ontario woman said she was shocked after her insurance company refused to refund coverage she purchased for a vacation that was cancelled after her husband died.
-
Ontario scientist helps discover new shape, solve decades-old math problem
An Ontario scientist helped discover an 'einstein' – a longstanding mathematical problem deemed impossible for more than 60 years – until now.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa considering bag tag system for garbage pickup
City of Ottawa staff are considering implementing a bag tag system for municipal garbage collection that would require residents pay extra for putting out multiple garbage bags, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New Python 5000 helps city of Ottawa fill potholes faster
The city of Ottawa reports that staff have filled approximately 76,000 potholes so far this season, a 7 per cent decrease from the number of potholes filled in 2022.
-
PSAC head accuses government of stalling as striking public servants rally on Parliament Hill
Thousands of striking public servants rallied on Parliament Hill Wednesday as their union accused the federal government of stalling in negotiations.
Vancouver
-
Musqueam elder forced to leave reserve for housing
Musqueam elder Dunstan Campbell is packing his bags and moving off the reserve.
-
Slow progress in B.C. police modernization with no plans for provincial or regional forces
One year since an all-party committee presented the B.C government with a report reccommending the formation of a provincial police force among other significant changes, progress has been slow on what has been widely described a monumental change in addressing public safety.
-
Toxicologist testifies at inquest about whether Gray had drugs in system
Police and witnesses who interacted with Myles Gray the day he died in August of 2015 have told an inquest he appeared to be drunk or on drugs that day, but a toxicologist says that wasn't the case.
Montreal
-
Three separate fires destroy multiple vehicles overnight
The series of suspicious vehicle fires in Montreal continued Wednesday night and into Thursday when several cars and a school bus were destroyed by flames in three separate scenes that police are investigating. The investigation of all three fires was turned over to the Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad. No arrests had been reported as of Thursday morning, and no one appeared to be injured.
-
School principal replaced after Quebec teacher caught screaming at Grade One students
The principal of a Quebec school has been replaced indefinitely one day after a recording surfaced showing a teacher shouting at her Grade One students.
-
MUHC pledges to beef up Lachine Hospital services, reopen the ER
The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon, with a fully functioning emergency room and more inpatient beds.
Vancouver Island
-
'They don't stop': Crossing guards on West Shore Parkway being repositioned due to safety concerns
Last month the Sooke School District put out a public plea to drivers to slow down, pay attention to the guards and to be respectful. Unfortunately, that never happened. The school district is now redrawing the map and repositioning its crossing guards before someone gets seriously hurt.
-
1 dead, another airlifted to hospital after crash near Lake Cowichan
RCMP are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just outside Lake Cowichan on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Realistic oil spill response training taking place off southern Vancouver Island
An oil spill response exercise took place Wednesday off the shore of Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood.
Atlantic
-
'I never got a chance to say goodbye': Family of murder victim protest bail hearing
Family and friends of Max Boudreau gathered outside the Moncton Law Courts Wednesday morning to hold a demonstration opposing bail for the man accused of killing him.
-
Close large N.S. facilities, provide services to people with disabilities: report
An expert report released Wednesday moves people with disabilities in Nova Scotia a step closer to the end of an era when many had to live in large institutions.
-
Dead whale in Cape Breton leaves locals concerned
For days, people have been coming to get a closer look of a large whale now beached along North Street in Glace Bay. What happened to the whale or where it will end up is unclear at this point.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound
OPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Greater Sudbury area resident killed in Highway 144 crash
A 50-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Whitefish has died as a result of a single commercial vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Tuesday, police say.
-
Two Sudbury men charged with murdering missing southern Ont. man
Four people -- including one man already facing two murder charges in connection to a Sudbury hotel shooting in December -- are facing charges after the body of a 31-year-old southern Ont. man was found in a wooded area in the Wahnapitae area of Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian-involved collision closes section of Fountain Street
A collision investigation closed part of a major street near the border of Cambridge, Kitchener and Woolwich on Wednesday evening.
-
'Within seconds the fire was huge': Flames tear through Kitchener home
The residents of a Kitchener triplex managed to make it out safely as flames tore through the building Wednesday afternoon.
-
City of Kitchener closes Roos Island, says new campers will not be allowed in Victoria Park
The City of Kitchener has closed public access to Roos Island in Victoria Park as part of an effort to clear an encampment that has been at the site since at least last summer.