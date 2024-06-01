More funds needed to make MRI in Estevan a reality, frustration grows

Estevan, Sask. -

Some Estevan residents are growing frustrated over delays in getting an MRI for their community. Last year, an area resident pledged $2 million toward the project. Now, the community is being told that it must raise another $4 million to make it happen.

Several dozen people gathered at a Buffalo Party town hall meeting in Estevan on Friday to discuss the need for an MRI in the community.

“I need an MRI. Mine is not urgent. Guess how long I was told? Nine months,” Buffalo Party Leader Phil Zajac said.

Last year, an Estevan area resident pledged $2 million toward installation of an MRI at the Estevan Hospital. At first, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declined the gift, saying an MRI was not in the plan for Estevan.

“We have a gift that is costing taxpayers of Saskatchewan zero dollars to have a state of the art MRI in Estevan and it’s going to be delayed,” Zajac said.

Now, health authorities say another $4 million must be raised to cover purchase and installation of an MRI. The Buffalo Party contacted suppliers and priced out other options, including an offsite location, at less cost.

“All of those solutions range anywhere from $1 million plus a little bit if we do the leased building to about $1.7 million,” Zajac said.

Raising $6 million might only be the starting point. Those involved in the discussions say there’s no guarantee that that SHA will approve an MRI in Estevan as part of its plan.