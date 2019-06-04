More Heritage Classic tickets available in 'Pil Country' at $114.50
Pil Country tickets are now available for the Heritage Classic in Regina (Cole Davenport / CTV Regina)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 11:14AM CST
Evraz Place has announced tickets in Pil Country at Mosaic Stadium for the 2019 Heritage Classic are now up for sale.
Like Pil Country tickets for Riders home games, the tickets are general admission, standing room only and are only available to those over 19.
The tickets cost $114.50 each and are now available.
The 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic takes over Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 26.