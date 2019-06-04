

Evraz Place has announced tickets in Pil Country at Mosaic Stadium for the 2019 Heritage Classic are now up for sale.

Like Pil Country tickets for Riders home games, the tickets are general admission, standing room only and are only available to those over 19.

The tickets cost $114.50 each and are now available.

JUST RELEASED



Now you can watch the 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ from Saskatchewan's favourite place to party, Pil Country!



Grab your tickets now before they're gone!



https://t.co/fhaSJjqKdn pic.twitter.com/LYpWuoswks — Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) June 4, 2019

The 2019 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic takes over Mosaic Stadium on Oct. 26.