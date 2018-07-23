

CTV Regina





A new report suggests that more people in Saskatchewan are behind on mortgage payments than any other province in the country.

The report done by the Canadian Bankers Association shows that one in every 126 homeowners in the province is three or more months behind in their payments, three times the national average.

The report comes at a time when mortgage brokers in Regina say the overall housing market is in a decline, leaving many brokers to adjust.

Traditionally, late mortgage payments are tied to the unemployment rate, which sits at 6.3 per cent in Saskatchewan, while the national average is 6.0.

The CBA says the Saskatchewan mortgage market is largely cyclical, relying heavily on commodity prices like oil, so they expect the numbers to change.

They also pointed out that the stats do not include numbers from credit unions and private lenders, meaning that the number isn’t entirely indicative of the market.

The CBA recommends homeowners call their lender immediately if they are going to fall behind on payments.