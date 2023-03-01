More public consultation requested ahead of catalyst committee project approvals

The City of Regina’s executive committee has decided more public consultation is needed before taking the next steps with the majority of the projects proposed by the catalyst committee.

At Wednesday’s meeting where the catalyst report was presented, councillors ultimately decided to push conversations back until March 22. Originally, council was supposed to vote on March 8.

“It’s our job to engage with the public and ensure that we have a thorough engagement process,” Coun. Shanon Zachidniak said.

Coun. Bob Hawkins, who is also a co-chair on the catalyst committee, also put forward an amendment to have more engagement on each project as they progress. That was passed unanimously.

Tim Reid, the other co-chair of the catalyst committee, said public consultation is an important step.

“I do think you have to engage the tax base. I think that occurs when you know what your plan is, how much it’s going to cost and what you’re going to put into development,” Reid said during the meeting Wednesday.

Ahead of the March 22 council meeting, there will be a public survey completed for feedback regarding the location of the proposed multi-purpose event centre. The catalyst committee recommended building the arena downtown, but previous public consultation was overwhelmingly in favour of an arena being built elsewhere.

“In each of the cases, any of the projects moving forward will come back to council multiple times,” Mayor Sandra Masters said.

The only project that will not wait until March 22 for further discussion is the new aquatic centre. Council will discuss that at the March 8 meeting due to a time crunch on a federal funding application.

The catalyst committee is hoping $128 million from the Investing In Canada Infrastructure Program will be awarded to the new build.

“I’m very hopeful that because we’re specifically zeroing in on as close to net zero as we can with this building, that it will meet the parameters of the application,” Masters said.

Because council has approved portions of the funding for the aquatic centre already, Masters said she’s “fairly confident” that council will vote in favour of building the aquatic centre next week.

More details on the public survey will be released in the coming days from the City of Regina.