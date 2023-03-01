More public consultation requested ahead of catalyst committee project approvals
The City of Regina’s executive committee has decided more public consultation is needed before taking the next steps with the majority of the projects proposed by the catalyst committee.
At Wednesday’s meeting where the catalyst report was presented, councillors ultimately decided to push conversations back until March 22. Originally, council was supposed to vote on March 8.
“It’s our job to engage with the public and ensure that we have a thorough engagement process,” Coun. Shanon Zachidniak said.
Coun. Bob Hawkins, who is also a co-chair on the catalyst committee, also put forward an amendment to have more engagement on each project as they progress. That was passed unanimously.
Tim Reid, the other co-chair of the catalyst committee, said public consultation is an important step.
“I do think you have to engage the tax base. I think that occurs when you know what your plan is, how much it’s going to cost and what you’re going to put into development,” Reid said during the meeting Wednesday.
Ahead of the March 22 council meeting, there will be a public survey completed for feedback regarding the location of the proposed multi-purpose event centre. The catalyst committee recommended building the arena downtown, but previous public consultation was overwhelmingly in favour of an arena being built elsewhere.
“In each of the cases, any of the projects moving forward will come back to council multiple times,” Mayor Sandra Masters said.
The only project that will not wait until March 22 for further discussion is the new aquatic centre. Council will discuss that at the March 8 meeting due to a time crunch on a federal funding application.
The catalyst committee is hoping $128 million from the Investing In Canada Infrastructure Program will be awarded to the new build.
“I’m very hopeful that because we’re specifically zeroing in on as close to net zero as we can with this building, that it will meet the parameters of the application,” Masters said.
Because council has approved portions of the funding for the aquatic centre already, Masters said she’s “fairly confident” that council will vote in favour of building the aquatic centre next week.
More details on the public survey will be released in the coming days from the City of Regina.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Harry, Meghan asked to leave U.K. home in further royal rift
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have been asked to vacate their home in Britain, suggesting a further fraying of ties with the Royal Family amid preparations for the coronation of King Charles III.
Long-lost ship found in Lake Huron, confirming tragic story
Even for the Thunder Bay area, a perilous swath of northern Lake Huron off the Michigan coast that has devoured many a ship, the Ironton's fate seems particularly cruel.
TREND LINE | Nanos seat projections show Conservatives with clear advantage after Liberals slip
Liberals and Conservatives have often been neck-and-neck over the past year when it comes to ballot support, according to Nanos Research's weekly tracking. But Conservatives have gained a clear advantage when polling data is modelled out to show which party is currently positioned to win more seats in an election.
U.S. CDC warns of rise in 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning about a rising number of 'extensively drug-resistant' shigella bacteria infections, also known as shigellosis.
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash
Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash.
Trudeau Foundation to return $200K donation over possible connection to China
The Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation says it is returning $200,000 it received seven years ago after a media report alleged a potential connection to Beijing.
Most Canadian provinces banning or considering banning TikTok from government-issued phones
Following Canada’s decision to ban TikTok from federal government-issued mobile devices Monday, most provinces have either followed suit or are considering implementing a similar ban on the video app.
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges, police say over 24,000 narcotics unaccounted for
A Saskatoon pharmacist faces drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Saskatoon Police Service.
-
Saskatoon police investigating after string of dumpster fires, some near residential buildings
Police are investigating after multiple commercial waste bins in Saskatoon's north end were hit by fire on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon police seek two suspects in downtown sexual assault
The Saskatoon police are looking for two suspects in a downtown sexual assault reported last month.
Winnipeg
-
Death of patient at Winnipeg hospital under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of a patient at a Winnipeg hospital.
-
This is what Michael B. Jordan said about Winnipeg
If you are wondering how Michael B. Jordan feels about Winnipeg, well… he doesn't not love it.
-
South Osborne businesses prepare for short-term pain as major construction begins
South Osborne business owners are expecting construction on a major route to create short-term pains, but they hope it will bring long-term gains.
Calgary
-
Alberta man accused of starving cattle, selling uninspected meat
A man is facing charges after allegedly starving his cattle and selling their meat without having it inspected.
-
Calgary developer avoids jail time for drunk-driving crash
Calgary businessman John Torode avoided jail time and said he "regrets" driving impaired as he pleaded guilty in court Wednesday to one count of impaired driving causing bodily harm, against two victims in a head-on crash south of Calgary in June 2020.
-
4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Four people were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.
Edmonton
-
Are you Jeffrey Dupres? Alberta RCMP ask man missing for nearly 43 years to call them
A chief superintendent with the Mounties made a passionate plea Wednesday to a middle-aged man – missing since he was just three years old – to pick up the phone and call police.
-
'Death trap' Highway 16A and Range Road 20 intersection to close, new redesigned network coming
A new intersection will replace a dangerous crossroad in Parkland County, which has been the scene of dozens of crashes, Alberta's transportation minister confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
9 Alberta Emergency Alerts in a row were a testing 'glitch': province
The sending of several emergency alert notifications to Albertans' phones, televisions and radios Wednesday afternoon was a testing "glitch," the province's public safety minister says.
Toronto
-
Toronto man faces 96 charges in child sexual assault investigation, youngest victim 7 years old
A 31-year-old Toronto man is facing nearly 100 charges in connection with an investigation into the luring and sexual assault of underage victims, including a seven year old, throughout Ontario.
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Ontario man spends almost $2,000, waits 10 months for oven repair
When Darren Horn’s 11-year-old Fisher & Paykel oven started malfunctioning last May, he said he Googled repair services, and called the first one that popped up in his search to come fix it.
Ottawa
-
Senators acquire defenceman Jakob Chychrun
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Jakob Chychrun for their push towards an NHL playoff spot.
-
2023 City of Ottawa budget passes unanimously
Ottawa city council has approved its $5.5 billion 2023 budget, which includes a 2.5 per cent increase to property taxes.
-
ByWard Market BIA dissolving as businesses and city seek 'single voice'
The ByWard Market BIA is set to dissolve later this year, as the city of Ottawa and businesses look to have a "single voice" speak for the area, while also streamlining programming and operations in the popular tourist area.
Vancouver
-
'Now is the time': Surrey Board of Trade calls for city to open its doors to cannabis industry
The Surrey Board of Trade released a report Wednesday indicating its support for cannabis retailers to operate in the city, while also recommending sweeping changes to the industry as a whole.
-
4 injured in avalanche near Invermere, B.C.
Four people were injured in an avalanche southwest of Invermere Wednesday morning, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.
-
Saskatchewan youth in B.C. for Canucks' celebration of Indigenous culture
It's a long way from the remote communities of northern Saskatchewan to the bright lights of Rogers Arena – but 16 Indigenous youth made the trek this week to take in the Vancouver Canucks' annual First Nations Celebration Game.
Montreal
-
Ex-RCMP officer receives life sentence for murdering his tenants
A retired RCMP officer received a life sentence Wednesday after being convicted of two counts of second-degree murder.
-
Animal Rescue outraged after Longueuil police officer shoots wounded deer more than a dozen times
Animal Rescue in Longueuil is calling the actions of a Longueuil police (SPAL) officer "outrageous" after the officer was filmed shooting a deer multiple times while it was on the ground. SPAL communications spokesperson Francois Boucher said that on Feb. 19, a concerned citizen called the police about a wounded deer near Michel-Chartrand Park and that it was shot 13 times.
-
Outdoor equipment retailer no longer selling leg hold traps
Less than seven days after a CTV News story about leg-hold traps in Quebec, at least one retailer is no longer selling the items. The outdoor sporting goods and clothing store SAIL was one of three retailers named in a petition calling for a boycott from a group in Montreal opposed to leg-hold traps due to their propensity to catch non-target animals such as pets.
Vancouver Island
-
Climate activist spreads paint on mammoth at Royal B.C. Museum
A climate activist was escorted out of the Royal B.C. Museum by police Wednesday morning after spreading pink paint on the museum's woolly mammoth replica.
-
Nanaimo RCMP say lack of suspect in Walmart arson 'frustrating'
Police have not identified a suspect after an arsonist forced a Nanaimo-area Walmart Supercentre to close for several days.
-
RCMP investigating after woman struck by car, seriously injured in Nanaimo
Mounties are investigating after a woman was struck by a car and seriously injured in Nanaimo. The RCMP were called to the intersection of Mostar Road, Rutherford Road and Highway 19A at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Weather warnings issued in the Maritimes ahead of Thursday snow
Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings ahead of heavy snow forecast for Thursday.
-
Expanding breach: Blue Cross customers being warned about Sobeys hack
The number of warning letters associated with the cyberattack on Sobeys last fall continues to grow, and now includes one of the biggest health insurance companies in Canada.
-
Verbal abuse goes too far for Cape Breton hockey officials
Verbal abuse from the stands has two Hockey Nova Scotia officials contemplating their future on the ice.
Northern Ontario
-
Defence looks for faults with Sudbury police investigation of Sweeney murder
The defence in the Robert Steven Wright trial spent much of Wednesday questioning procedures the police forensic team followed when collecting evidence.
-
As foreign interference allegations stack up, top intelligence official says last two elections were 'legitimate'
As reports of alleged Chinese interference in the last two federal elections stack up, one of Canada's highest-ranking intelligence officials told MPs that while Canadians' concerns about foreign meddling are understandable, they should be assured that 'the last two federal elections were fair and legitimate.'
-
Victim says he will avoid downtown Sudbury after daylight robbery
Sudbury Police are investigating after an 89-year-old man was robbed of $800 in cash last Friday in the city’s downtown core.
Kitchener
-
CTV reporter struck by vehicle while covering crash south of Guelph
A CTV News Kitchener reporter has been struck and seriously injured while covering a crash just south of Guelph.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after family dispute in Guelph
Guelph Police say a man has been charged with second-degree murder after another man was found dead on Tuesday.
-
Overdose warnings have been issued throughout southwestern Ontario this week
Multiple agencies have issued overdose alerts in the last few days, with several suspected overdose-related fatalities reported.