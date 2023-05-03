More than 15 gun related charges filed against Regina man: police

A Regina man is facing several charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of a gun and ammunition.

Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) stopped a vehicle on Campbell Street at around 10:55 p.m. on May. 2.

According to a news release, police discovered the 17-year-old driver did not a have a valid driver’s licence.

As the driver got out of the vehicle, officers claim to have seen weapons and a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

The driver and three passengers in the vehicle were arrested.

One of the passengers, a 31-year-old man from Regina, was found to be in breach of probation.

Officers found a loaded gun and additional ammunition, putting the man in breach of firearms prohibition orders. The man was arrested and charged.

Following the incident, the man was charged with 16 firearms related charges including six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, two counts of possession of a prohibited firearm or ammunition knowing its possession is unauthorized, tampering with the serial number of a weapon, and assault with a weapon.

The accused made his first appearance on these charges in Regina provincial court on May 3.