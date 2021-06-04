REGINA -- Two people are facing drug trafficking charges after more than three kilograms of methamphetamine and nearly $200,000 was seized during a south Regina police investigation.

The Regina Police Service said it executed three search warrants on Wednesday, one in the Gardner Park area, one in Whitmore Park and another in a vehicle.

During the investigation, 3.3 kilograms of methamphetamine, 300 grams of cocaine, a small amount of MDMA, $197,000 in cash, a loaded 9mm carbine rifle, multiple cell phones and other drug trafficking associated with drug trafficking were seized.

As a result, 34-year-old William (Jay) John England and 39-year-old Megan Lynn Nagy, both from Regina, were arrested.

England and Nagy are jointly charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possessing proceeds of crime over $5,000.

England was individually charged with possession of MDMA, unsafe storage of a loaded 9mm Carbine Rifle, weapons dangerous to public peace and unauthorized possession of a loaded 9mm Carbine Rifle.

Both of the accused made their first appearance in court on these charges on Thursday.