More than 300 fuel thefts reported in Sask. this year: RCMP
More than 300 fuel thefts reported in Sask. this year: RCMP
More than 300 fuel thefts have been reported to Saskatchewan RCMP in 2022 – an increase of nearly 65 per cent from last year.
The 305 reported thefts between Jan. 1 and June 17 represent a 64.9 per cent increase from 185 during the same period in 2021, according to a release from RCMP.
These incidents include thefts from gas stations, farm fuel tanks and thefts of jerry cans and drilling/siphoning of vehicle tanks.
Theft from gas stations accounts for 222 of the reports – or 73 per cent, RCMP said.
In a previous release, RCMP recommended taking precautions against fuel theft, including locking privately owned tanks, setting up video of photo surveillance, parking vehicles in a locked garage, outbuilding or well-lit area; parking with fuel doors facing a frequently travelled road, activating vehicle alarms and reporting suspicious activity to police.
All victims of fuel theft are encouraged to report it to police. Fuel theft can be reported to the RCMP online.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada investing $4.9 billion to modernize North American defences
Defence Minister Anita Anand promised billions in new spending over the next 20 years to modernize North America's aging defensive systems in an announcement on Monday that was big on spectacle, but lacking several important details.
House of Commons hybrid sittings poised to continue for another year under Liberal motion
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter released
Videos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
Freeland says Ottawa committed to 'fiscal consolidation' as Scotiabank warns of aggressive spending
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government is well aware of inflationary fears and as such, is committed to rein in federal spending.
Blood-sucking sea lampreys threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
Continuing its decades-long battle against an invasive species that has already destroyed a fishery industry worth billions, the bi-national Great Lakes Fishery Commission is raising awareness about the blood-sucking sea lamprey.
MPs get panic buttons to boost security, after minister reveals he got death threats
MPs are being given panic buttons to increase their personal security following a series of threats, and rising concern about harassment of Parliamentarians.
Most refugees unable to adequately feed, house children: World Vision
Life in nearly a dozen countries has deteriorated so much over the last two years that a large majority of refugees and those displaced within those nations cannot house or feed themselves or their children, a new report from aid agency World Vision has found.
Study finds where you live in Canada an indicator for skin cancer risk
Canadians living in southern and coastal parts of the country are at higher risk of developing a deadly form of skin cancer, according to a new study led by McGill University, which also found that rates of this type of cancer are also rising in Canada.
Saskatoon
-
'This is insane': Saskatoon streets flood during downpour
As Saskatoon was pummeled by rain Monday afternoon, some streets in the city were overflowing with water.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse director used shelter funds for personal loans
An independent investigation has revealed an 'overarching culture' of mixing personal financial interests with those of one of Saskatoon's most high-profile non-profits.
-
Police car shot twice in La Ronge incident, Sask. RCMP say
Saskatchewan RCMP has released new details about a shooting Sunday in La Ronge that prompted a public safety alert.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba heat wave breaks temperature record set in 1888
A record-high temperature set in Winnipeg in 1888 was among 21 previous records that were broken Sunday across the province.
-
Manitoba Hydro data shows when peak hour of electricity use occurred during heatwave
Sunday’s record-breaking heat in Manitoba had many people switching on their fans or air conditioning units for the first time this year, which was reflected in Manitoba Hydro’s usage numbers.
-
More details of fatal police shooting in Winnipeg released by IIU
Manitoba’s police watchdog is releasing more information as it investigates a fatal shooting of a man shot by a Winnipeg police officer last Friday.
Calgary
-
Victims of fatal Alberta highway crash identified as young couple
Two people killed in a three-vehicle crash near Three Hills, Alta. last week have been identified.
-
Equine PTSD therapy program to expand
When Laurence Kettlewell left the Canadian army in 2012 with a medical discharge he didn’t think he had PTSD. When the veteran, who served in Bosnia, started retraining for a civilian career he started to recognize the symptoms.
-
'Rolls Royce of Ferris Wheels': Calgary Stampede introduces Superwheel to 2022 midway
A giant new Ferris Wheel is coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.
Edmonton
-
EIA traffic ramping up with easing of vaccine requirements at Canadian airports
Officials at Edmonton International Airport (EIA) claim they are well staffed enough to avoid the kinds of delays seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport as COVID-19 rules are relaxed further.
-
Edmonton, Wainwright $500K drug bust sees 2 men charged
An Edmonton man and a Wainwright man have been charged in connection to a $500,000 drug bust.
-
Motorcyclist dead after crash northwest of Edmonton
Westlock RCMP are investigating after a woman died in a collision on Highway 44 northwest of Edmonton on Sunday.
Toronto
-
This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada’s new travel rules come into effect
As Canada’s travel rules ease, the country’s largest airport says they are “encouraged” by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
-
Toronto man paving driveway gets eight tickets in three days for parking car on road
A Toronto man says he is frustrated and shocked after receiving eight tickets from the city for parking on the street while his driveway was being paved.
-
'Shocking' video shows GO train slamming into SUV
GO Transit has released new video showing a train slamming into an SUV in Toronto while its driver was still behind the wheel.
Ottawa
-
Additional $60 million needed for Stage 2 LRT
Ottawa city councillors are being asked to approve another $60 million for the city’s Stage 2 LRT project, as a completion date for the project remains uncertain.
-
Femicide inquest hears from survivors about importance of bystander intervention
An inquest examining the deaths of three women killed by their former partner is hearing from an educator about how bystanders can respond to intimate partner violence.
-
Foundation laid for new Ottawa central library
Monday marked a major milestone in the construction of Ottawa’s new central library.
Vancouver
-
Random machete attack sends 2 to hospital: Vancouver police
Two people were taken to the hospital after being "slashed with a machete" by a stranger on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday, according to police.
-
Stolen vehicle used in alleged hit-and-run found on fire: Surrey RCMP
Surrey RCMP say a stolen vehicle that was used in a pedestrian hit-and-run Monday was found caught on fire about a kilometre from the collision.
-
Appeal hearing underway for B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters
An appeal hearing is underway for an Oak Bay, B.C., father who is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.
Montreal
-
Witnesses accuse Montreal police of excessive force during arrest of man, 75
A group of bystanders is accusing Montreal police of using excessive force in an incident captured on video over the weekend showing a 75-year-old man being taken away by officers.
-
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges Monday at the Montreal courthouse.
-
Jewish General Hospital partners with Quebec bio-pharmaceutical firm for one-of-a-kind targeted cancer therapy
The Jewish General Hospital is partnering with Quebec-based Starpax BioPharma for a new way to fight cancerous tumours that was 24 years in the making.
Vancouver Island
-
Appeal hearing underway for B.C. father convicted of murdering daughters
An appeal hearing is underway for an Oak Bay, B.C., father who is seeking to overturn his convictions for the murders of his two young daughters on Christmas Day in 2017.
-
Repairs coming to only road to small Vancouver Island village
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation has promised to fund repairs for a forestry road that serves as the only way in and out of a small North Vancouver Island village.
-
Police investigating fatal crash in Langford
Police are investigating after a 59-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Langford, B.C.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man charged with murder in 2019 disappearance of Tony Walsh; remains found
A man has been charged with murder in the death of Peter Anthony Walsh, whose remains have been found nearly three years after he was reported missing in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Videos of RCMP officers killing Nova Scotia mass shooter released
Videos of Nova Scotia RCMP officers fatally shooting the perpetrator of one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history have been released to the public.
-
RCMP struggled to promptly inform families in aftermath of N.S. mass shooting
The RCMP struggled to inform families promptly about the loss of their loved ones in the aftermath of the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, with a single officer handling most cases amid an "astronomical" flow of information.
Northern Ontario
-
Psychiatrist helps defuse Sudbury standoff where man threatened to shoot police
A psychiatrist helped end a seven-hour standoff in Sudbury over the weekend where a man first threatened people with a machete, then threatened to shoot police.
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast, thunderstorm watch in effect in some areas
The first heat event of 2022 is expected in the next two days in northeastern Ontario, Environment Canada said Monday.
-
Victim identified in fatal Highway 144 crash in Onaping Falls
A 46-year-old local man has been identified by police as the victim of Sunday's fatal crash on Highway 144 and police are looking for dash cam footage.
Kitchener
-
WLU and UW dropped mask requirement at the end of the month
The University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University announced Monday that they have decided to end their on-campus masking requirement.
-
Heat warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says southwestern Ontario could be in for a two-day heat event, with temperatures rising into the low to mid-30s.
-
Gas station robbery prompts hold and secure at Guelph schools
At least six schools in Guelph were placed in hold and secure Monday morning while police investigated an armed robbery at a nearby gas station.