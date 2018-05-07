

A total of 369 firearms were surrendered to police services across Saskatchewan in the province’s gun amnesty program.

The Regina Police Service received 101 firearms and the Saskatoon Police Service collected 122 guns.

There were 97 firearms, including 46 rifles, 29 shotguns and 22 handguns, handed over to RCMP “F” Division. An additional 45 guns were surrendered to police services in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Estevan and Weyburn. Four firearms were turned in to Saskatchewan Environment Resource Management officers.

Police say that while the amnesty period has ended, anyone wishing to surrender a firearm is still asked to contact police.